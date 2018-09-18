In the same way my profession of Architect allows me to plunge the visitors by confronting them with powerful, thick, high walls, or with heavy, dark atmospheres; I like images that transport people, which open the doors of another world.

Black and white is the ideal medium for this because of its disconnected quality from reality, which does not highlight the colors, but the volumes, light and therefore shadows, inexhaustible source of puzzles and questioning. The magic of Photography lies in the fact that it is based on our common environment, on what we all see, but that we can totally detach ourselves from it to create a parallel reality.

This recent series, ‘Dream Construction’, presents images imbued with the idea of Dreaming, and its visual elaboration.Because of their meditative, restful or enigmatic aspect, they illustrate the fact that the viewer is the main actor when reading an image, and that the extra dimension is in fact created by the person who looks at it and who makes his own and subjective interpretation from his past, his experiences and his point of view.Floating pictures, flooded with lights or plunged in the dark, I propose this little journey through time and space, between France and Italy, like a silent pause draped in the sails of a Dream. [Official Website]