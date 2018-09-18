The series ‘Interstellar’ was created to portray the social media bubble that most of us have been immersed in that we don’t realise the real life issues that are occurring beneath our feet.

In this case I wanted to address the subject of climate change. The location of Iceland is a great example of natural beauty under the mercy of climate change. Over the years the local tour guides of Iceland have witness ice deformations at alarming rates all over the country and concerns are growing for their way of life.

I choose to use the narrative of an astronaut journeying through an alien planet and only experiencing the planet (Iceland) through his glass helmet. When the glass helmet cracked open along his journey, the astronaut finally began to see much more than just the surface of pretty landscapes. This became the metaphor of the social media algorithms that are screened before us and we only see the real truth if we take action to break away from those screens. [Official Website]