The View of the Tokyo's Subcenter by Masuda Yoshitaka

If I were to choose a place for me to enjoy such views, I think I would go with an observation deck in one of those skyscrapers overlooking Tokyo's subcenter.
66711 min

I find views seen from moderately high places to be comfortable, and I can just keep myself entertained looking at such views forever. 

If I were to choose a place for me to enjoy such views, I think I would go with an observation deck in one of those skyscrapers overlooking Tokyo’s subcenter. I am thinking about the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku, Roppongi Hills, or the Hamamatsucho Trade Center. They are located in the center of Tokyo and on either the east or west side of Tokyo.

The views that can be seen from these buildings are unlike those pictures with special effects taken from helicopters or with drones. I had a chance to shoot on a winter day when it was sunny day with a little haze. The city view I took pictures of had a really strong element of fantasy to it. The city view is supposed to be all dreary, but on that day I was all sentimental and never got tired of seeing the view.

Tokyo’s buildings are exposed to frequent earthquakes and all the winds and heavy rains brought about by typhoons.Perhaps that is why Tokyo’s buildings, when compared to those overseas that have a strongly playful design, seem to have a strong, logically advanced and quiet design. Tokyo was devastated by air raids during the Second World War, and has a history of rapid postwar reconstruction. The latest urban high-rises and old buildings are blended, creating a complex urban landscape.

I feel as if the existence of both the old and new buildings are giving a historical depth to the city. I understand that the this coexistence has created a sense of unity in the city, and I would just like to enjoy myself on this pleasant day. [Official Website]

The View of the Tokyo's Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka

The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter | Masuda Yoshitaka

Masuda Yoshitaka



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

