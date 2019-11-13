An immersive view of nature’s vastness and purity, which reminds us of our origination. A long-term project, 12 years of images, set in the surroundings of Oslo, where both human interference and noise are absent.

We are presented with a timeless story, both sensory and evanescent, in which the main characters are the trees and their greatness.

They interact harmoniously with the deep water, the endless sky, the open landscapes and the intense colors of the seasons.

Just like nature has infinite shades of colors, photography has countless angles and views. Thus, photography alone is witness to those unique shades of color and myriad of details created by light and dark.The photographer tells a universal tale, of the power of these trees that are the custodians of world history.At the same time he tells a personal narrative of the microcosm in which he and his children were born and live every day.

His family lives in constant dialogue with two red-headed girls, icons of purity and simplicity, who articulate the stages of life and the seasons. An obsession with trees creates a strong feeling of disorientation and wonder, which forces us to look closely and carefully at nature. The act of seeing draws the readers in to this magical and faraway world, and invites them to take part in this poetic story. [text: Arianna Catania]

About Marius Schultz

Marius Schultz (born 1962) attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California. Water has always fascinated him. Throughout his adult life it is always water, the Norwegian water that he returns to when seeking the close and calm. His photographs are characterized by the affiliation and the need to be near water, which also is a recurring theme in his work. In early exhibitions Schultz explored the human body in landscapes where water is always present. By giving the exhibitions titles like “Waves” he reveals his true reference. These photographs become metaphors depicting life and the waves in it. Schultz portrays the reality that surrounds us. He is engaged in the wholeness of nature; how things are linked together. His photographs of the water is surface appear as sequences of what we see around us. The reeds and the water represent the organic, the presence of nature which itself has pictorial qualities. Patterns are formed, and the reeds can be compared to the strokes of a brush across a canvas. The abstraction creates a separation between what one really sees and what is merely a playful and poetic composition made by nature; the reflection of the sky, the shadows of the reeds and the rippled surface complement each other and create esthetic expressions. Schultzs photographs capture the spontaneous moment on the waters surface and are based on natures own exhibition and own premises. The ongoing playfulness is frozen even though nature itself always changes and time passes by. [Official Website]