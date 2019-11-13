 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AmericaConceptA Conversation with Nature by Marius Schultz

An immersive view of nature’s vastness and purity, which reminds us of our origination. A long-term project, 12 years of images, set in the surroundings of Oslo, where both human interference and noise are absent.
64619 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

An immersive view of nature’s vastness and purity, which reminds us of our origination. A long-term project, 12 years of images, set in the surroundings of Oslo, where both human interference and noise are absent.

We are presented with a timeless story, both sensory and evanescent, in which the main characters are the trees and their greatness.
They interact harmoniously with the deep water, the endless sky, the open landscapes and the intense colors of the seasons.

Just like nature has infinite shades of colors, photography has countless angles and views. Thus, photography alone is witness to those unique shades of color and myriad of details created by light and dark.The photographer tells a universal tale, of the power of these trees that are the custodians of world history.At the same time he tells a personal narrative of the microcosm in which he and his children were born and live every day.

His family lives in constant dialogue with two red-headed girls, icons of purity and simplicity, who articulate the stages of life and the seasons. An obsession with trees creates a strong feeling of disorientation and wonder, which forces us to look closely and carefully at nature. The act of seeing draws the readers in to this magical and faraway world, and invites them to take part in this poetic story. [text: Arianna Catania]

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

About Marius Schultz

Marius Schultz (born 1962) attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California. Water has always fascinated him. Throughout his adult life it is always water, the Norwegian water that he returns to when seeking the close and calm. His photographs are characterized by the affiliation and the need to be near water, which also is a recurring theme in his work. In early exhibitions Schultz explored the human body in landscapes where water is always present. By giving the exhibitions titles like “Waves” he reveals his true reference. These photographs become metaphors depicting life and the waves in it. Schultz portrays the reality that surrounds us. He is engaged in the wholeness of nature; how things are linked together. His photographs of the water is surface appear as sequences of what we see around us. The reeds and the water represent the organic, the presence of nature which itself has pictorial qualities. Patterns are formed, and the reeds can be compared to the strokes of a brush across a canvas. The abstraction creates a separation between what one really sees and what is merely a playful and poetic composition made by nature; the reflection of the sky, the shadows of the reeds and the rippled surface complement each other and create esthetic expressions. Schultzs photographs capture the spontaneous moment on the waters surface and are based on natures own exhibition and own premises. The ongoing playfulness is frozen even though nature itself always changes and time passes by. [Official Website]

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
Marius Schultz

A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz
A Conversation with Nature | Marius Schultz



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The View of the Tokyo's Subcenter by Masuda Yoshitaka

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA