The Trodden Memory by Roberto A. Cabrera

Commonplace objects can be trascended by contemplation. That’s what I try to do with my photograhs.

I’m interested in catching the feeling of loneliness. When wandering, empty places attract my attention. I believe that they’re a door to human need of answers, a door to reach truth and mystery.

But I don’t want viewers to stay merely in that level. I wish to present my photographs as an invitation to ask themselves, to become confused and even disturbed.

I love details, I love textures, I love light, that makes them posible. All the photographs were scanned from silver gelatin prints using an Epson Perfection V700 Photo scanner. All the prints were made on Ilford Multigrade IV with a Meopta Magnifax 4a, using a El-Nikkor 50 mm f/2.8N enlarging lens and then developed in Ilford Bromophen 1+3. [Official Website]