Boomeritis photographic series by Pygmalion Karatzas

‘Boomeritis’ series presents stand-alone portraits of buildings with the long exposure shooting technique using a 10-stop neutral density filter as well as regular exposures treated in a similar artistic manner.

We depart from straight photography to fuse the boundaries between representational and expressionistic image making.

Details of skyscrapers and public buildings, frontal views of iconic architecture and urban scenes, presented in a way that highlights the formalistic aspects of design, while the blurring of time is intended to give them a timeless feel. Monochrome treatment emphasise the tectonic elements of subjects, and the manual blending of different exposures in post-processing adds presence, depth and complementary lighting. The title is a reference to the pathology of the Baby Boomer generation characterised – as American philosopher Ken Wilber points out – by pluralism infected with narcissism. An integral photographic vision aims to combine a respectful representation of exterior realities with a meaningful expression of our interiority by pointing towards the material sublime.

Images are part of a larger project: ‘Integral Lens – multi perspectival approaches to the study and representation of the built environment’. A visual journey of contemporary architecture and cityscapes from United States taken during a 5-month visit. 9,600 miles were traveled by plane, 4,200 miles by car, 1,300 miles by public commuting, and 750,000 steps walking. The project was awarded by the Fulbright Foundation with the Artist Scholarship Award and sponsored by the College of Architecture and Design of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Selected images from this project have received distinctions in international photography competitions like Fine Art Photography Awards, PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris, Spider Black & White Awards, International Photography Awards. [Official Website] [Book]