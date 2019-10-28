What to write about the countryside and even its own countryside, since emotions are often contradictory within it.

Conflicting emotions. Good memories and sad memories.

So let’s talk about the photos (to the extent that they can) in an attempt to capture an inner need to relive past images that often pass through our eyes or appear coincidentally in front of us.

We see them walking around the old neighborhoods with low houses, courtyards, trees casting their shadow on the street.

In a photo that is nothing more than a presence … of an absence! (K. Dimoula, a Greek poet).

From one end of the country to the other.

Buildings old and new, which signify the human presence even if it does not exist. So contradictory but at the same time so clear.

The old one, with the modern one.

Roads full of livelihoods, kids to play, a hum but also absolute peace!

The shops, the workshops, the meeting places, the taverns and the traditional cafes!

Human faces are sometimes cheerful and sometimes cheerful.

Carefree? Casually; Inaccessible? Familiar?

The upper and lower neighborhoods …… remember with some nostalgia what was before and wonder if it was permanently lost.

Greece is the same everywhere and at the same time…. so different!

The lyrics of Dinos Christianopoulos (Greek poet with the poem Ithaca) touch the mind and heart.

I do not know if I was consistent

or the need to get away from myself,

the narrow and small Ithaca

with its Christian associations

and its choking ethics.

However, it was not a solution;

And I’ve been rolling from street to street ever since

having wounds and experiences.

The friends I loved are gone

and I was alone, trembling that no one saw me

that I once talked to him about ideals …

Now I’m back with a last-ditch effort

to look flawless, whole, come back

and I am, my God, like the helpless one who leaves

truth, bitter, and turning around

to the father the good heart, to live

in the bosom of a private apostasy.

I bring Neptune inside me,

that always keeps me away.

and even though I can still approach,

will Ithaca find the solution for me?

About Antonis Giakoumakis

He was born and raised in Chania, Crete. He lives now in Chalandri, Attica. He has been involved in photography (systematically) since 2012, until then he was “absorbed” by …. IT!. He has attended many seminars and participated in group exhibitions and competitions with many distinctions. He is actively involved in several photography groups where she has learned and is still learning! Photography for him is all that he does not want to forget the moment he sees them, in the space every time he is there, moving, listening and observing. It may not be objective, but it can be a constant reminder that the world is not what we see.It’s creation, communication, storytelling. In other words, it is this indefinable and unclear that leads you to a personal approach to what you see, read or hear and try to analyze it without every time, succeeding! [Official Website]