 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

EuropeStoryThe Provincial by Antonis Giakoumakis

What to write about the countryside and even its own countryside, since emotions are often contradictory within it. Conflicting emotions. Good memories and sad memories.
77421 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

What to write about the countryside and even its own countryside, since emotions are often contradictory within it.

Conflicting emotions. Good memories and sad memories.

So let’s talk about the photos (to the extent that they can) in an attempt to capture an inner need to relive past images that often pass through our eyes or appear coincidentally in front of us.

We see them walking around the old neighborhoods with low houses, courtyards, trees casting their shadow on the street.

In a photo that is nothing more than a presence … of an absence! (K. Dimoula, a Greek poet).

© Giakoumakis Antonis
© Antonis Giakoumakis

From one end of the country to the other.

Buildings old and new, which signify the human presence even if it does not exist. So contradictory but at the same time so clear.

The old one, with the modern one.

Roads full of livelihoods, kids to play, a hum but also absolute peace!

The shops, the workshops, the meeting places, the taverns and the traditional cafes!

Human faces are sometimes cheerful and sometimes cheerful.

Carefree? Casually; Inaccessible? Familiar?

The upper and lower neighborhoods …… remember with some nostalgia what was before and wonder if it was permanently lost.

Greece is the same everywhere and at the same time…. so different!

© Antonis Giakoumakis

The lyrics of Dinos Christianopoulos (Greek poet with the poem Ithaca) touch the mind and heart.

I do not know if I was consistent

or the need to get away from myself,

the narrow and small Ithaca

with its Christian associations

and its choking ethics.

However, it was not a solution;

And I’ve been rolling from street to street ever since

having wounds and experiences.

The friends I loved are gone

and I was alone, trembling that no one saw me

that I once talked to him about ideals …

Now I’m back with a last-ditch effort

to look flawless, whole, come back

and I am, my God, like the helpless one who leaves

truth, bitter, and turning around

to the father the good heart, to live

in the bosom of a private apostasy.

I bring Neptune inside me,

that always keeps me away.

and even though I can still approach,

will Ithaca find the solution for me?

© Antonis Giakoumakis

About Antonis Giakoumakis

He was born and raised in Chania, Crete. He lives now in Chalandri, Attica. He has been involved in photography (systematically) since 2012, until then he was “absorbed” by …. IT!. He has attended many seminars and participated in group exhibitions and competitions with many distinctions. He is actively involved in several photography groups where she has learned and is still learning! Photography for him is all that he does not want to forget the moment he sees them, in the space every time he is there, moving, listening and observing. It may not be objective, but it can be a constant reminder that the world is not what we see.It’s creation, communication, storytelling. In other words, it is this indefinable and unclear that leads you to a personal approach to what you see, read or hear and try to analyze it without every time, succeeding! [Official Website]

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis

© Antonis Giakoumakis



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Fishing Activity by Kaushik Dolui

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Nickel by Alexandra Gromova

EuropeFeaturedStoryNickel by Alexandra Gromova

So Coney! by David Godichaud

EuropeFeaturedStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Altitude by Hengki Koentjoro

AsiaB&WFeaturedHabitatAltitude by Hengki Koentjoro

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA