Fishing Activity by Kaushik Dolui

Fisheries play an important role in the economy of India. India is one of the largest producers of fish, both marine and inland.
The fisheries sector provides employment to over 11 million people engaged fully, partially or in subsidiary activities pertaining to the sector, with an equally impressive segment of the population engaged in ancillary activities. Fisheries help in augmenting food supply, generating employment, raising nutritional level and earning foreign exchange. Fish forms an important part of the diet of many people living in the coastal areas of Kerala, West Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra. A fishing community is a community that is substantially dependent on, or substantially engaged in the harvest or processing of fishery resources to meet social and economic needs; the fishing vessel owners, operators, crew and fish processors that are based in such a community. Here I tried to capture some activities of fishing community ,near the eastern sea coast line of Sagar Island, Bakhali, Paradeep and Puri area.

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui

Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui
Fishing Activity | Kaushik Dolui



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

