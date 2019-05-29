 
 

ConceptEuropeThe photography of Gary Sheridan

The In Dreams series plays with filmic and musical references adding layers of intangible meaning to the scene. The artificially lit room represents 21st century ideals and failures of the western society.
8198 min

The In Dreams series plays with filmic and musical references adding layers of intangible meaning to the scene.

The artificially lit room represents 21st century ideals and failures of the western society. We can be whatever we want to be if we work hard enough and dream big enough, unrealistic expectations are encouraged. Dissatisfied with reality we hope, dream and pray of a better future. In an increasingly individualistic society, we can only blame ourselves when failure ensues and the stars are not reached, but we are only surrounded by clouds.

Now It’s Dark #1

Now It's Dark #2

Now It's Dark #3

Circle Game

The End
The End

Last Act
Last Act

Dealing with the clouds, The Regression Therapy & cryogenics series is a parody of a time when therapy is part of every day 21st century life, when all else fails we always have the option of cryogenics. We can be defrosted when the world is a better place. Cryogenics may not be a viable option but the time when we need therapy to cope with the pressures and insecurity of 21st century living is here and now. [Official Website]

Support Network
Support Network

Cryogenics #1
Cryogenics #1

Ready to Flip
Ready to Flip

Cryogenics #2
Cryogenics #2

Space Hopper
Space Hopper

Cryogenics #3
Cryogenics #3

Where Is Jess
Where Is Jess

Cryogenics #4
Cryogenics #4

“In a mad world only the mad are sane”

Akira Kurosawa.

 

 



