 
 

AmericaConceptPsychological Landscapes by Ana Leal

My work is about perception and the series entitled “ Psychological Landscapes “ intends to show new possibilities for the viewer to observe the world.
It all starts with a photograph of a landscape. A lake, a river, a mountain. Sceneries that so common to our eyes. In this case, all images were captured at Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, both in the USA. From a single image, I start to work in a digital process, blurring and cropping. Afterwards, I make a digital collage to compose the final piece. At this point, they are no longer landscape photographs, but psychological landscapes that are supposed to represent the images of our feelings and moods. Each piece of work has his name like Blurry Calm, Blurry Joy, to reinforce the concept. All prints are made on either canvas or aluminum to enhance the viewer’s alternative perspective since now he doesn’t know if he is looking at a painting or a photograph.

Although they are simply photographs, they are also pure paintings, brushstrokes made through the lenses, dubious colors and abstract forms, vestiges of landscapes that invite us to delve into their inner labyrinths. In this article, you can find the series itself and the images from where it came from. [Official Website]

