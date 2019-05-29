 
 

AsiaCityIn a crazy bubble by Omri Shomer

There seems to be almost nothing that disturbs those living there, not financial difficulties, not terror attacks, not even the flood of tourists coming for the Eurovision, that intimidating European song contest.
84110 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

I lived in Tel Aviv for 10 years, but only now, after I have left the city it hits me – Tel Aviv is a crazy place. Its dynamic, which attracts people and swallows them whole…It is not called a bubble for nothing.

There seems to be almost nothing that disturbs those living there, not financial difficulties, not terror attacks, not even the flood of tourists coming for the Eurovision, that intimidating European song contest. On the one hand, it can be seen as a great strength of the people who live there, but on the other hand – also total apathy and being detached.

I take a walk on Gordon beach with my camera, as has been my habit for the past few years, and the beach seems a little different this time, more diverse than ever. Many tourists are scattered on the hot sand and I hear a variety of languages, it is not another ordinary day. I feel that Tel Aviv has disengaged even more, this time even from itself, because the residents seem to be completely ignoring the aliens who have waded its territorial waters.

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

As a person who grew up in a small Co-op in the south of the country, I know that this detachment is the opposite of the Israeli agenda in every part of the country that is not Tel Aviv. Feeling responsible for one another, lively living-room conversations about politics and security were a daily routine at home. As a person living in this city, the cutoff is quite comfortable, especially if you are lonely, even when I occasionally met people in the city. I knew that when we said goodbye I would soon return to my solitude. Escapism has always been a good friend to me, but at some point, I knew that if I let it draw me in, I would get used to loneliness and close off my heart forever. Fortunately, I met my wife just before this happened.

I continue to walk on the beach toward the Eurovision village, the area where the event will takes place and nothing surprises me, not an shirtless, armed man guarding a group of young Americans, not an elderly man playing frisbee in only a thong and not a monument to the 21 suicide bomb victims that happened on the site in 2001, it stands next to the fence with the event logo and the slogan DARE TO DREAM.

Everything seems perfectly natural to me, because the State of Israel is a crazy place where anything can happen, start and finish within a few days, even minutes. All these have, unfortunately, taught me indifference, as I said, detachment. This is the only way to escape myself.

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

Omri Shomer

Omri Shomer began photographing and documenting his surroundings from the age of 13. In the past few years, he has managed, as a street photographer and documentary photographer, to win several world-class awards, present his works around the world and publish his material on many different websites, blogs and in galleries. Today he is an official FUJI photographer (X-PHOTOGRAPHER) and a contributor to LENS MAGAZINE INTERNATIONAL.

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer

In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer
In a crazy bubble | Omri Shomer



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The photography of Gary Sheridan
next
Haridwar – The Gateway to the Gods by Amian Sanyal
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM