In the week before Easter, Trapani changes face and rediscovered still firmly attached to its roots.

Trapani back to the rituals of ancient spirituality, after 400 years still deeply alive. They are days when I mingle faith, tradition, folklore, the sacred and the profane. Moments of aggregation in which the city is found throughout. Hours when the streets fill with people; a large crowd gathered together for supervising and guiding the “Procession of ‘Sorrows”, the “Procession of the Madonna of the people” and finally the long “Procession of the Mysteries”, where during latter’ the farmers and the ancient craftsmen carrying on their behind the precious wooden sculptures accompanied by musical bands. In these times of religious participation, it is reflected throughout the economic, cultural, social and politics of the city.