 
 

The last days of Sara by Elena Paraskeva

Saro used to love his feminine self, the one he called Sara. But when the cuteness of a little boy wearing skirts passed, the insults and the slurs begun.
He did not come out of the closet, he was forced out of it..forced to view his body as the beginning of sin and perversion. Shame lingered like an undesirable guest. He often thought of Sara’s name on a gravestone perhaps accompanied by a suicide note. He was now more ghost than flesh and he stopped praying for answers. He quietly walked into the closet with all the other skeletons, closed the door and waited to die without a whisper.

Elena Paraskeva is an international Conceptual Photographer and Art Director. Having lived and worked in the U.S for a decade, she now resides in Cyprus, but often travels for assignments. Elena loves to create surrealistic conceptual work bathed in color and is often inspired by everyday life and popular culture. [Official Website]

The last days of Sara | Elena Paraskeva

