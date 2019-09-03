 
 

AfricaStoryThe dark tribe by Aga Szydlik

Jammu and Kashmir is the northernmost state in India, surrounded on the north by Afghanistan and China, on the east by China, on the south by Himachal Pradesh and on the west by the north-west Pakistan. 
84018 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Jammu and Kashmir is the northernmost state in India, surrounded on the north by Afghanistan and China, on the east by China, on the south by Himachal Pradesh and on the west by the north-west Pakistan. 

Jammu and Kashmir has the distinction of having a diverse and unique cultural blend, making it distinct from the rest of the country, not only from the different cultural forms and heritage but from geographical, demographically, ethical, social entities. Its different cultural forms like art and architecture, fair and festivals, rites and rituals, seer and sagas, language and mountains, embedded in an ageless period of history, speak volumes about the unity and diversity with unparalleled cultural cohesion and cultural service. While Kashmir has been the highest learning centre of Sanskrit and Persian where early Indo-Aryanic civilization has originated and flourished, it has also been the embracing point of the advent of Islam in India.

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

Ancient People | Indus Valley

The Indus Valley Civilization also known as Harappan Civilization was a Bronze Age civilization from 3300 BCE to 1300 BCE, It flourished in the basins of the Indus River, which flows through the length of Pakistan, and along northwest India. The decline begun around 1800 BCE, one of many theories is that the decline of the Harappan civilization was a result of Aryan invasion from the north. Others believe that it was an environmental disaster, however the most interesting theory is that modern Aryans are the direct descendants of Alexander the Great.

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

Roots | Indo-Aryanic civilization

Both the Sanskrit and the Iranian terms descend from a form ārya that was used by the Indo-Iranian tribes to refer to themselves, a term which is also connected to the source of country-name Iran, from a phrase meaning Kingdom of the Aryans.  Indus Valley Civilization had social conditions comparable to Sumeria and even superior to the contemporary Babylonians and Egyptians.

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

Legacy of Alexander the Great

The Brogpas (Drogpas) claim to be descendants of Alexander the Great army, some who reportedly stayed back after Alexander abandoned his campaign at the banks of River Indus in 326 BC. Several historians have identified them as the only authentic descendants of the Aryans left in India.

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The last of Aryans | Dard Tribe

Currently, there are around the Dard tribe has around 2,500 members in three small villages of the Aryan Valley in Kashmir’s cold desert.  The Brogpas are a border community living on the contested line-of-control between India and Pakistan.  The tribes are isolated from visitors and historically forbade outside marriage, keeping their genetic origins relatively pure, their marital practice involves polygamy and polyandry. Members of the Dard tribe have Indo-Aryan features as they are tall and statuesque, have green eyes, high cheekbones, and are fair with flawless skin. 

The women wear elaborate floral head-dresses that include rows of coins stitched together for ornamentation, with some dating as far as the 1890s, bright ribbons, metal trinkets and peacock feather while men too sport a flower or a woven crown.

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik
The dark tribe | Aga Szydlik

References | Literature

https://www.mapsofindia.com/jammu-kashmir/

https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/inpictures/2014/06/pictures-last-aryans-201462383426222465.html

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/08/jammu-kashmir-india-pakistan-modi.html

https://www.ancient.eu/Aryan/

http://risingkashmir.com/news/the-lost-and-the-last-aryans

http://www.ushistory.org/civ/8a.asp

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/For-Ladakh-tribe-wife-swapping-is-a-tradition/articleshow/1447243.cms



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The last days of Sara by Elena Paraskeva
next
Centered - GuruShots Photo Challenge
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA