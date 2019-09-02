Antonio Fiorentino was born in 1981 in Milazzo, and during the course of the years lived in different places in Sicily, even far from each other, where from time to time he appreciated the culture and traditions of what he felt was not like a simple region, but rather like the union of all the landscapes and all the traditions of the people who have lived on the island.

In fact, even if the love for photography was born quite recently, the passion for exploring the hidden and characteristic places of Sicily has been involving him for a long time before, so much so that he travels far and wide over the entire island , with a particular emphasis on those places that for better or for worse have profoundly marked the history and character of the Sicilians of yesterday and today.

All this translates into the photographic style that he has developed over time, from being completely self-taught, since his photos are sometimes characterized by landscapes with very bright colors, sometimes by places that have sadly marked Sicilian history with black and white dramatic, very contrasted, to emphasize that in Sicily along the road one can easily pass from majestic temples or splendid villas, symbol of the grandeur of the island’s history, to mines of sulfur and salt, symbol of hardships and often of tragic events for the island.