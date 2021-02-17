This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
My photographs strive to weave a layered story of the African American people of the Delta, their socio-economical and psychological challenges, their battles with natural hardships such as flooded land, as well as their rich cultural traditions, inspired charm and persistent resilience.
Virginia native Rebecca Moseman received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1997 and her Master of Fine Arts from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2001. She has worked in academia, private industry, and Government as an instructor, consultant, and graphic designer and does freelance work in photography and publishing. Her work has been exhibited throughout the US and abroad and has been selected on the cover of Black+White Magazine, and featured within Black & White Magazine, GUP, Resource, DODHO, and SHOT Magazine. [Official Website]
