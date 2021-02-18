I majored in graphic design at the university and learned photography at the same time. In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there. Hopefully, I will be able to convey messages to people all over the world, beyond countries and races, which resonate deeply with souls. Practically in the last decade, the loss of my family member and the massive sense of loss and sadness from the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 motivated me to create the former two of my artworks. I wonder how people will live when they suddenly lose someone special and how they keep going with the sorrow and pain, which are the main themes of my work. In addition to various solo and group exhibitions not only domestically but also overseas, I have had actual achievements to be adopted by web magazines, winning awards, and being collected by an art museum and a photo foundation. [Official Website]

My dear Midori-San,

How have you been there since we last communicated?

I am still here and would like to ask you to wait for me for a while.

I want to reiterate how precious the moments I had with you are to me, as I look back over the five years we spent together while creating our works. I remember you said ‘thank you’ at times, but I am wondering how many times I said it to you, so I am writing you this letter.

I love your ‘SOMEBANA’ works, which are fabricated from your sensitive mind and fingers. It was five years ago, in the winter of 2015, when you asked me to join you in your work based on the theme of Prayer, I was absolutely thrilled. At the same time, however, I was shocked and lost for words upon your confession of having stage-3 cancer. “God knows my way to go from now on.” You simply added the phrase —- as if you were trying to ease my silence. You always seemed to be imperturbably calm to me, and I assumed it was because you held certain prayers inside. I remember, I once asked what prayer meant to you. Your answer was “Prayer means dialogue with God, and my flowers embody it.” I am not sure I could understand it instantly, but I was mysteriously moved on the spot.

I visited Nagatsuka Monastery in Hiroshima, which you introduced me to, and at that time, my purpose was to try to find and understand the meaning of prayer for me. I spent days there, in a calm and silent environment surrounded by forest.

I tried to speak to myself, and seek my innermost essence. I think I could have experienced moments of being filled with gratitude, and I sometimes felt unstable arrogant emotions. I think that there, I discovered that prayer for me just meant my wishes. I knew I could do nothing for your fate. I have to admit, I was always frustrated that I had no power to change it and, as a result, I felt a tightness in my chest. One thing–just one thing–I could make up my mind there was that I would keep creating works with you, and keep dreaming a dream in which we share our joy in the accomplishment of our collaborations down the road. This finally made me feel like I was reaching prayer.

The monastery had many windows, and I stared at the holy, transparent streams of light they emitted, timelessly.

Your delight with the title of our work that I sent you never leaves my memory, and shortly returned, saying, ‘Souls never die.’ I hope you are also looking forward to meeting me, and

just in case, I would like to make extra sure to let you know that you have to be prepared for my many questions that go along with my many thanks from the bottom of my heart.

Sincerely, Michiko