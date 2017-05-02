The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

However, by their very nature, the people of Paris are resilient and they display a great Joie de vivre or enjoyment in life.

Paris has been on high alert for terrorism since the Charlie Hebdo shooting and a series of related attacks by terrorists. They have literally shaken Parisians to their core.

They live their days, rather than sleepwalking through them.

On my visits to Paris, I have focused on it’s people and their environment in a manner somewhat different from documentary photojournalism, involving more with their everyday human experience, witnessing their mannerisms, customs and feelings, rather than with the shocking newsworthy events, which the media has covered.

Each image is its own narrative …Universal yet very personal. [Official Website]