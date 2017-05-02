America | Black & White | Daily Life    604 Views  

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

Paris has been on high alert for terrorism since the Charlie Hebdo shooting and a series of related attacks by terrorists. They have literally shaken Parisians to their core. 

However, by their very nature, the people of Paris are resilient and they display a great Joie de vivre or enjoyment in life.

They live their days, rather than sleepwalking through them.

On my visits to Paris, I have focused on it’s people and their environment in a manner somewhat different from documentary photojournalism, involving more with their everyday human experience, witnessing their mannerisms, customs and feelings, rather than with the shocking newsworthy events, which the media has covered.

Each image is its own narrative …Universal yet very personal. [Official Website]

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

5_Feria-Cafe 6_L-Moliere desaccord 8_Pourrait-utiliser-un-peu-d'aide-ici Il a apporte des fleurs des patisseries L'amour fait mal des billets Rue de la Verrerie - Paris Garcon affiche Realite differente ante

The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson
