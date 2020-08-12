 
 

EuropeStoryThe Isolation Diary by Gavin Smart

The Isolation Diary is a gentle meditation on mental health and the value of human companionship amid the COVID-19 crisis. The concept of this project is to share a very intimate and personal reflection on the long-term effects of a traumatic societal event such as the recent worldwide pandemic.
72416 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #14

DEADLINE: MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

A gentle meditation on love, companionship and mental health amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Isolation Diary is a gentle meditation on mental health and the value of human companionship amid the COVID-19 crisis. The concept of this project is to share a very intimate and personal reflection on the long-term effects of a traumatic societal event such as the recent worldwide pandemic. The final project is presented in the form of a visual scrapbook combining constructed photography, hand-written diary entries, newspaper clippings and headlines as well as pre-recorded spoken word, as if the viewer were reading a very intimate, private journal.

As a freelance photographer, COVID-19 brought me not just long-term unemployment, but a wealth of anxiety and related mental health issues as I continue to face little or no income for the foreseeable future. Additionally, I was learning to cope with an entirely new dynamic between myself and my partner Rosie as a result of our forced proximity in isolation. Sadly however, for many people these feelings are nothing new and are personal and financial concerns faced on a daily basis due to the pressures of austerity in today’s society.

I set myself the simple task of writing down each of these complicated feelings as they came, turning my written words into a series of evocative images. The photographs in this ongoing visual diary are memories of private moments, at times when I felt things most acutely, helping to make sense of this challenging and distressing situation.

The project was given a simple set of aesthetic rules: use only what props were easily and readily available close to hand, maintain a fixed standard focal length throughout as if seen through one’s own eyes, and feature high ISO grain alongside sensitive post-production to ensure the process is as raw and honest as the emotions themselves.

It is my hope that by sharing my own short story that others may find understanding and compassion in this work, in what can be a very lonely and difficult time. As a gentle response to very sensitive and personal issues of mental health, this series quietly celebrates the fragile interpersonal relationships that hold us all together, when everything feels like it is falling apart. [Official Website]

PS: Lastly, I wish to dedicate this series to my kind and loving partner Rosie for her unwavering support during these difficult times. Lockdown was the first time the two of us have lived together, and her comfort and encouragement really mean the world.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Thread from the world by Andy Go
next
Interview with David Shedlarz; Published in our print edition #12

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

FRANCESCO SCALICI 16 min 2535
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/portraits.jpg
Share your most magical portraits in this portrait photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

Lorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedLorca a Forgotten Girl in Art History by Peyman Naderi

Lomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLomisoba – A feast of many meanings by Fallckolm Cuenca

Landscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

BioEuropeFeaturedLandscape photography by Jeroen Lagerwerf

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Latest Stories

X
DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA