 
 

Somewhere in time by Loh Soo Mui

Being the second generation locally born Malaysian Chinese whose grandfather immigrated from China, I was brought up in Chinese educational background when small, with an inexplicable liking for Chinese literature, paintings and philosophy.
7338 min

Trying to merge Chinese ink painting into photography has always been my core area of exploration. Chinese ink painting is deeply influenced by ancient Chinese philosopher Zhuangzi (Laozhuang). It is more inclined to using the elements of Nature in China in its expression. I was immensely captivated by the great earth there when I went on a photographic trip to China two years ago. Equipped with adequate materials at hands, I inevitably try to merge my longtime understanding about Chinese literature into my photographic creations. In so doing, it shows my great respect to that piece of great earth. At the same time, beautiful poems in ancient Chinese literature, when added to the photographs, further enhance the settings, making those photographs pieces of Chinese ink paintings. Shown below are some of my photographic creations produced from scenery in Xiapu, Lishui, Hangzhou and Shennonjia of Hebei and Yellow Mountain in China.

The Island of Crimea by Stanislava Novgorodtseva
