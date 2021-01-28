Three million inhabitants halves of which reside in the capital.
The remainder is divided between small urban centers consisting of a few wooden houses and a few shops, and the nomadic shepherds who live in the endless spaces of the prairies; the latter practice subsistence pastoralism raising horses, sheep, cattle, from which they obtain everything they need: food, milk, clothing.
A difficult and suffering reality, always struggling with the harsh climate and the man-made disasters aimed to support the booming mining sector, which degrades the natural.
About Corrada Onorifico
She is a documentary, director: for more than ten years She has written, organized and directed numerous documentaries on international tourism for various Italian broadcasters: Rai3, Rai International, Rai Sat, Gambero Rosso, also performing as the tv presenter. Today She continues the work undertaken in those years writing, travel articles accompanied by photo reports that allow him to tell your travels, still in a documentary key but with a more anthropological approach. [Official Website]
