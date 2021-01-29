 
 

AsiaConceptAnonymous by Kaushik Dolui

What would the world look like if human expressions could be suppressed? Sometimes we are really infused by our fantasies.

The individuality of each person has been suppressed through some earthy materials and creates an atmosphere of unnatural, supernatural and mysterious environment. The perception of any individual varies from person to person and tried to suppress the awareness, comprehension or an understanding of other individuals. All the emotions of human beings can be squashed and lastly, we treat ourselves like earthy materials. Here images are digitally processed and go through different stages and lastly established the mood, the effect, the emotion and the meaning.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently He is working  and living in Kolkata, he is graduated and completed  Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University .  In his childhood days, He did the drawing and painting,  later in my mid-twenties He developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses .

He participated  in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

Published/selected  many times in Dodho (9th times), 24 works as editor’s favorite in Nat Geo, Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award 2017 ), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards,  Annualphotoawards, DNG Magazine(Issue no-156), thecrazymind, jaamzin, Photoimaginart, monovisions (interview), Minimalist Photography Awards,  Tagree, Art reveal magazine(interview, Oct 20),Chromaticawards , theflyingfruitbowl  edgeofhumanity and  Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category. 



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

