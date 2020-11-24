Promenade’s pictures are without a doubt part of the humanisc side of photography.

In Promenade, people are not merely treated as objects in a scene; conversely, my pictures are taken when I feel these subjects become their most natural selves, a moment usually deemed not worthy of aenon by most.

I’m catching the instant in which they’re contemplang something, dealing with their anxiees or sharing their joy, feeling some kind of burden for being/not being where they want, or just wanng to be somebody or somewhere else. All subjects are thinking about hope, fear, an illness, some relave of theirs who lives far away. In that sense, I am there with them, searching for those moments.

A typical subject for me is something extraordinarily normal living their daily roune, something only a few people want to (or even have me to) observe: that’s why each photo is dedicated to the subject represented in it. This lyricism is also further explored with a message directed to all of Promenade’s protagonists. These pictures unwillingly take part of demonstrang their impossibility of truly being alone – they tesfy that one person has walked alongside them, and captured their lile glimpse of life, forever. They are links of a chain I drag with me, pearls of an intriguing necklace I wear everyme I see, recognize, and finally shoot, celebrang the magnitude and diversity of the human emoon.

All my inspiraons stem from my care for mankind, and the inherent complexity of its nature. These photos are meant to fix one’s memory on impercepble things, in order to make them survive the indifference of me, flaener of all emoons. [Curator and eding: Loredana De Pace]