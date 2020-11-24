 
 

Photographic research; Landscape Pieces by Silvia De Giorgi

These works are part of a wider photographic research that explores the impermanence of the natural surrounding and the fragility of our own presence in the land.

Our natural environment is rapidly changing in the face of climatic change. As a result, the land is quickly shifting and receding. These works are part of a wider photographic research that explores the impermanence of the natural surrounding and the fragility of our own presence in the land.

Images of weathered natural formations are juxtaposed with traces of ancient human interventions in the landscape, such as neolithic monuments and prehistoric artefacts. Like rocks, cliffs, and mountains these earliest signs of human existence in the land are slowly washed away by time and, arguably, by our own present actions. Subjected to a collage-like method, several images in this series are manipulated in the darkroom to combine elements from different locations. They merge layers of personal and collective histories in re-constructed scenes. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Interview with Nicky Hamilton; published in our print edition #14
The humanisc side of photography; Promenade by Carlo Traini
