The exposed city by Sevil Alkan

It achieves to be one of the photographic movements which creates the means for new approaches and experimental works. By using her mobile phone, Sevil is after the innovative experiences and records in the city, on the streets.

Taking photography by mobile phones created a new trend by changing the border and direction of the photography, mobile photography turns out to be a global movement which develops quickly and is fed by continuous impressive production.

Daily life and ordinary people are her core photography subject. She tries to create different sense of perception reaching to emotional levels of the viewer by unveiling everyday subjects complexity.

About Sevil Alkan

Sevil Alkan is an architect and story-teller whose work focuses on documentary and street life. She was born in 1979. She studied Architecture in Middle East Technical University and completed her master degree in Bauhaus University- Urban Studies. She started photography in 2013 by using mobile device and she continues her works in Mobile Street and documentary photography. She founded H-art collective which is a mobile photography collective in 2014. [Official Website]