Glory to Young Women by Alice de Kruijs

In this work I examined the life of young women around the age of 15, all living in The Netherlands but have their roots elsewhere.

Around the age of 15 girls are between an interesting period of becoming a women. It brings future possibilities, vulnerability and naivety at the same time. By creating and documenting their first steps of their identity as an individual as well as in their cultural heritage I photographed the moments in which they live and the process they make as a young women.. Especially nowadays there is a strong need to express the strength in female glory to the world and to express their spirituality, cultural pride and global awareness towards gender equality.