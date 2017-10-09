La Jeune Fille Et La Mort by Milana Angelova

She insists that she had already existed in many eras before she came into this physical body and is an actual model of Boticelli’s masterpieces. A few years ago, while traveling in Italy, she heard a whisper of the archangel Michael and received revelation to deliver angels’ songs, honor of the sky, and the endless love of god.

She gets inspiration from all things that are pure; Christmas tree lights, snow that lay on the eyelash of children, chills from early morning, a lace, a fairy, an angel, an old letter, a ballerina, a magnificent sailboat, the brightest star in Orion, a butterfly community, etc.There is no limit on the ways that she expresses the beauty. Besides taking photographs, she also paints, writes a poem, puts on impromptu dances on the street. That’s because true beauty can be understood by all regardless of its form.Now her goal is to find the intrinsic beauty from everything that exists on the Earth, capture it in her photography, and share the precious beauty with many people so that those who are living a dry and meaningless life will be inspired to find their lost dream again.