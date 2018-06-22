Photographic Awareness & Perception! by Raju Peddada

One of the many joys of photography is in the suddenness with which opportunities manifest in front of us. It would be utterly remiss of us, as photographers, to not cash in on such chances. During our wondrous and unforgettable visit with my daughter at the Malmstrom Air Force Base, in Montana, there unfolded many fascinating visual accidents. Here’s one such incident I want to share with the class. On the morning of July 14, 2012, I woke up early, showered, picked up my camera, and stood at the foot of the stairs to their bedroom, wondering if I should wake her and the kids up, after my son-in-law had already left for work. The moment I stepped on the first carpeted stair, I heard a quick shuffle, and the tinkle of metal. I thought nothing of it.

As I slowly climbed the stairs, I could see the bedroom door ajar to my left, up ahead. At the head of the stairs, I turned my digital camera on, and after about eight feet turned the corner and froze. Staring sternly at me, immobile, yet, ready to jump at my throat was their Malamut Husky: Saske, watching right over my daughter and her nursing son. A low deliberate growl woke my daughter up, as I slowly leveled my camera up, composed, and released the shutter. She then turned her head towards me and raspily whispered , “Good morning, dad…” Later, when having breakfast, it dawned on me, and I was astounded as to how bodily aware the dog was. That quick shuffle and tinkle of it’s metal tag on the collar was Saske getting into his protective position, the moment I had stepped on the first stair – which meant that it knew I was standing at the foot of the stairs – and, instead of barking, a low growl, so as not to disturb the nursing ritual.

Later in the day, my daughter pointed to Saske’s bed on the patio, and said, “He had started coming up to our bedroom, the day after you guys had arrived.” In other words he did not trust the strangers, till they earned it. By the fifth day, Saske was snoozing with my boys, her visiting brothers downstairs through the night.

I discovered something that I would refer to as ‘oxymoronic serendipity’ – the photograph itself had provided its own caption: “Watchdog!” The dog’s awareness was intriguing – infinitely more developed than mine, ours. What is arresting is that a pair of eyes, not more than 3 inches apart set on the face, could incarcerate us, pierce our peace, our equilibrium, from afar, when we were least expecting it. Myteriously, we feel the eyes, even from distance, inducing us to turn around and make contact. By what mechanism does this happen – a study of the senses?

My awarness was fatally slower than the dog’s. I could not instantly decipher that shuffle and the tinkle of the collar, which meant that I could have been easily ambushed. How does one become aware or alert to such things? Was it photographer’s instinct, or something that has its basis in neural science? In his remarkable book, “A Tour of the Senses,” John Henshaw explicates our incredibly underappreciated sense organ, “…the Vestibular System, a miraculous little set of devices housed inside the skull that sense the motion of the body, and in particular, the head; this system enables us to balance ourselves.” This internal balance is referred to as proprioception: the unconscious perception of movement and spatial orientation arising from stimuli within the body itself – which is the mechanical sense of location and motion of the body – we respond better to other bodies in motion, when we are optimally balanced – a complex neural process.

The brain is about 2% of our body weight, yet it consumes 20% of all the energy the body combusts – and, it would consume more energy, if the eyes were able to transmit information at a denser rate.Even at the present rate, the eyes process enough data, especially, in the periphery as mere impressions, alerting us to a variety of conditions, static and kinetic. A photographer, gifted with ESP (extra-sensory-perception), and an OP (optimal proprioception), could receive signals on someone’s