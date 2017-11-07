The Anonymous Man by Lisa Saad

Lisa Saad is an accomplished Advertising and Commercial Photographer as well as a shooting DOP with over 29 years experience in image development, creation and delivery and is always on the hunt for unique photographic briefs. Lisa has always believed that good quality photography should be accessible to everyone and that no one should miss out the opportunity to work with a professional photographer. Her experience in all platforms of digital and analogue media has made her an expert in producing imagery, digital manipulation, branding and campaign requirements and old school techniques. Lisa’s in depth knowledge of all levels of client briefs, pre– and post–production, casting, lighting and camera requirements, crews, locations, retouching, composites, layered effects, cinematography, video editing and delivery has been proven over and over again and without fault hitting each and every brief, everytime. Lisa is the 2016 AIPP Australian and Victorian Photographer of the Year, the AIPP 2016 Australian Professional Advertising Photographer of the Year, the AIPP 2016 Victorian Professional Commercial and Illustrative Photographer of the Year. An ILFORD Master, the Australian Professional Ambassador for Manfrotto and is sponsored by Epson. [Official Website]