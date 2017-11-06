Keyhole by Erwin Olaf

This is what you see when peering through the keyhole of Erwin Olaf´s installation. A girl in a red coat sitting on the floor. A woman, with her back towards the camera.

A young woman, introvertedly staring at…. what exactly? None of the characters photographed in this series engage in eye contact with the viewer

They look the other way, there is no eye contact. Charming, intrigued even, yet also distant and as cold as ice. Still, this is presumably Erwin Olaf´s most emotional work. In this creation (2011-2013), Erwin Olaf once again demonstrates his particular skill in visualizing the unspoken, the overlooked, that which typically resists easy documentation. His trademark is address social issues, taboos and bourgeois conventions within the framework os a highly stylised and cunning mode of imagery. Yet in the end, his unconventional style never fails to deliver a dramatic visual and emotional impact. By providing scenic and striking designs, combined with the utmost perfection on the level of composition and passion for conceiving flawless scenarios, he vividly recreates the essence of contemporary life.

Consequently, it is hardly a coincidence that, today, Erwin Olaf should present a series such as Keyhole. At a time when our lives are openly dominated by norms and values. By the renewed human condition which is on everybody´s lips but whose image has rarely or never been rendered so strikingly. Especially when dealing with indignation and shame, feelings whose different variations we encounter every day – on the streets, in the news, in the mirror….. indignation and shame feelings that get under our skin and, in many cases, will confine and determine our lives for a long time. In the Keyhole series, both the confrontation with our indignation and shame and their autobiographical nature become reality. Erwin Olaf as an explorer in a new era, in search of recognizable signs of vulnerability, but with a keen eye for the general and mostly narrative narrow-mindedness of our society: the local gossip, who seduces whom, and the hypocrisy and rejection within our society included in all of this . Erwin Olaf does´t name any of his characters, but their body language is obvious to the viewer. And often recognizable. Perhaps this also tells a story of indignation over a certain action, a certain word or a certain type of education. Also the shame one feels over the particular act, word or education. Perhaps we enjoyed a fair amount of material wealth during our youth, but lacked the love and the soft touch to keep us from going wrong. Or maybe it all started with a smouldering glance from adolescent boy to an elderly gentleman, a glance that was denied, ignored and suppressed, as though a significant part of our body and our feelings could never be accepted. The Prevailing norms and values would not allow it. Not even today, as physical and sensual aspects are immediately remodeled as something sexual and therefore often perceived as negative. the pictures on “Keyhole” remind us of this mechanism. Erwin Olaf uses his razor-sharp aesthetic intuition, purposely concealing this theme, so that the viewer unconsciously and initially accepts the concealment presented behind this Keyhole. [Text: Christoph Ruys]