B&WCityEuropeTerritories by Philippe Sarfati

The first impulse behind this experimental project was to inject street photography methodology – moslty, the reliance on serendipity and spontaneous behaviour – into architectural photography.

Inspired by Ila Beka and Louise Lemoine’s films, I wanted to show buildings through the eyes of their users, to only present spaces as inhabited territories. Acclaimed works of architecture become dramatic backdrops to everyday scenes, their radical geometries framing simple acts. This series plays with the notion of contextual portraiture. On one hand, architecture is used as a frame, focusing compositions onto a subject with bold volumes and strong lines. On the other hand, people give meaning and scale to the spaces shown. Their attitude builds our perception of the building’s atmosphere. We are shaped by our environment, and we shape it continuously and subconsciously, by the simple act of inhabiting it.

I am an architect ; I started working on this series as a source of inspiration for urban design, three years ago, with the desire of documenting scenes of appropriation in public spaces. This project took a form of its own through a continuous search for buildings to visit and experience, and discussions / collaborations with architects and photographers. It contains today more than a hundred images taken in and around remarkable buildings around the world… and is still ongoing. [Official Website]

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati

Territories | Philippe Sarfati
Territories | Philippe Sarfati



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

