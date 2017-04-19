Terri Gold: Still Points in a Turning World

Terri Gold is a seeker, a world traveler to many of the more remote places of the globe who is entranced by peoples so unlike her and her community that one has to wonder at her enchantment. Her luminous photographs, made more otherworldly by the use of special toning and waxing techniques and infrared radiation rather then conventional light rays, show us more than we can imagine and takes us out of our routine lives into realms of the miraculous and the unknowable.

-Harvey Stein, Photographer-

Salomon Arts Gallery will feature work by award-winning international photographer Terri Gold, who is known for her poetic infrared imagery of the remote corners of the globe and the indigenous cultures that inhabit them.

Her ongoing project that examines cross-cultural truths, “Still Points in a Turning World”, made up of photographs taken over the course of a decades-long career, is a catalyst for discussion about the globalizing forces that threaten indigenous cultures. According to Ms. Gold, “traditional knowledge of indigenous societies has the power to contribute to the planet’s modern vision of technology, science and medicine and sustainable living. Though we may not see our own customs and traditions in these images, it is my hope that we recognize our common humanity. In the end, our only heritage is our planet. As beautiful as it is diverse…”

Salomon Arts Gallery

April 19 – May 11, 2017

83 Leonard St 4th Floor,

New York NY 10013

salomonarts.com