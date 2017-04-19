Andy Goes In

He’s a $10/hr farmhand with Tyson and McDonald’s in his crosshairs. And his name isn’t Andy.

As director, Josh’s documentary work has screened at Toronto International, SXSW, True/False, DOC NYC, Hot Docs and Maryland, and been featured by Vimeo Staff Picks and Dazed & Confused Magazine.

He has produced with the Duplass Brothers since 2009. Most recently he produced ANIMALS. which premiered at Sundance 2015 and sold for two seasons to HBO; MANSON FAMILY VACATION which premiered at SXSW 2015 and sold to Netflix; and Jason Tippet and Elizabeth Mims’ ONLY THE YOUNG, which won awards at AFI Fest and Cinema Eye Honors and played on PBS’ POV. Since May 2015, he has run the Virtual Reality production company Beard & Glasses VR with Rory Mitchell.

“In this riveting documentary by Josh Polon, a very unconventional activist conducts an undercover mission to expose the shocking culture of abuse at a factory farm.”

– Jason Anderson, TIFF.net-

“In this daring expose we see the great lengths these impassioned men go to in attempts to document this nefarious partnership.”

– Ada Wong, Toronto Film Scene-