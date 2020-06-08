 
 

Images were taken ten years ago during our trek to Dodital Darwa pass trek in Uttarakhand when digital technology has just begun to come in photography. Although the pictures are quite ordinary, but even  today it seems to be something special.
The things that even come to my memory are the evening prayer on the river Ganga, the clouds playing in the sky after the rain, the simple life of the villagers , old shepherd’s life on the high mountain and the heavy rain at midnight on the Darwa top and later incessant snowfall. Today it seems like a dream.

Dodital is a lake holding fresh water and offering tranquil environs. The lake is situated amidst dense deodar forests in Uttarkashi district of Uttrakhand. The lake originates from natural springs of the river Asi Ganga. A Temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is situated at one corner of the lake.

For  Darwa Pass, one has to ascend the summit and it is a delightful as one makes way through green meadows and laced with rhododendron trees. At the last leg it is  a steep and long trail. The coup to the top is a rewarding with stunning sights of Gangotri Gomukh regions.. Witness the majestic Himalayas. The trek ends at Hanumanchati, a locality on way to Jamunotri.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working  and living in Kolkata, I am  graduated and completed  Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University .  In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting,  later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses .

I participated  in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

My works were also Published/selected  in Dodho(5 times), 24 works as editor’s favorite in Nat Geo, Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award 2017 ), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards,  Annualphotoawards, DNG Magazine(Issue no-156), thecrazymind, jaamzin, Photoimaginart, monovisions (interview) and  Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

