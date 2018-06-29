Temps d’Arrêt by Etienne Buyse

For the observer, everything happens behind an opalescent glazed partition. It is like a window onto another world. The photographer captures a slice of life from which he is excluded.

The beings he captures are shadows, their backs turned to a parallel reality. Nothing sinister: they are coloured silhouettes, iridescent with warm tones. A resonance, a vibration invests each one of them. Even when solitary, these figures are living, never suffocated or crushed by their isolation. They are like notes playing their own monotonous chant, never a complaint. The photographer’s gaze watches over them. He tenderly reveals the poetry of the moment. He reveals the radiance of the being, not its dullness. There is love and humour in his gaze.

The captured moments of each photograph are nevertheless the result of order and composition: “chance” meets art and the shot, the balance of forms. Well-balanced positions, a singular harmony. In this down time, nothing is static. Here life is vibrant, astonishing, elegant, mischievous even. These fragments of life are chosen fragments. The photographer’s seasoned eye predicts the encounter between meaning and form. The compositions are exactly right. Urban life reveals its poetry. After a long down time, on the road again ! Sitting in a bus, the city observed through the American flag, stuck on the rear window of buses.[Text: Anne Norman]

About Etienne Buyse

Etienne Buyse works, lives and loves in Brussels (Belgium).In a previous life, after periods of travelling with a backpack and teaching, Etienne became an entrepreneur in software publishing.Now, he is doing what he dreamed of when he was younger: photography and photography. [Official Website]