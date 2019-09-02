 
 

ConceptEuropeSomeone’s Rubbish by Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish is a documentary study with photographs taken daily since 2014.  It feels like an archaeology project, a study of human activity and an analysis of material culture, the things we buy and consume, a field study of a city.
79514 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Someone’s Rubbish is a documentary study with photographs taken daily since 2014.  It feels like an archaeology project, a study of human activity and an analysis of material culture, the things we buy and consume, a field study of a city.

The work to date consists of over 2500 images which I share on Instagram. The photographs are taken every day. I am Looking at everyday life in the centre of Brighton and Hove, a city in East Sussex, England. I am exploring the life we live through the objects people use and discard. Over time I have created a contemporary street museum, exploring the cost of living, the things we use in our lives, for play, work, education, health, beauty, food, sex, love, drugs, debts, money, bills, and general domesticity.  Over time I have realized, that many of the objects I am drawn to document are the same as the things I have also used, so I can relate to in some way to the people who have discarded them. The collection is growing and is creating interesting patterns and links. Objects and patterns that are life now.

About Chloe Juno

Chloe Juno is a Brighton based Photographer, Visual Artist, Creative Consultant, Photo Editor / Curator and Co – Lead of Documenting Britain, with a real passion for documentary and street photography. [Official Website]

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno

Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno
Someone’s Rubbish | Chloe Juno



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Interview with Alain Schroeder
next
Symbiosis by Antonio Fiorentino
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA