Someone’s Rubbish is a documentary study with photographs taken daily since 2014. It feels like an archaeology project, a study of human activity and an analysis of material culture, the things we buy and consume, a field study of a city.

The work to date consists of over 2500 images which I share on Instagram. The photographs are taken every day. I am Looking at everyday life in the centre of Brighton and Hove, a city in East Sussex, England. I am exploring the life we live through the objects people use and discard. Over time I have created a contemporary street museum, exploring the cost of living, the things we use in our lives, for play, work, education, health, beauty, food, sex, love, drugs, debts, money, bills, and general domesticity. Over time I have realized, that many of the objects I am drawn to document are the same as the things I have also used, so I can relate to in some way to the people who have discarded them. The collection is growing and is creating interesting patterns and links. Objects and patterns that are life now.

About Chloe Juno

Chloe Juno is a Brighton based Photographer, Visual Artist, Creative Consultant, Photo Editor / Curator and Co – Lead of Documenting Britain, with a real passion for documentary and street photography. [Official Website]