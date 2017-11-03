Sweet dreams by Tripod City

In the past, Tripod City had visited China and Ghana to explore contemporary culture, but in 2016 they decided to go to Mexico in light of the attention the country was receiving in the media during Trump’s rise to power as U.S. president. Their aim was to empower Mexico in a positive light and reveal Mexico for what it is – a truly welcoming, charismatic and passionate country. They visited 6 different cities across Mexico in the space of five weeks, photographing thousands of people on hundreds of streets. In the end, they carefully selected 100 of their photographs to put into a book. ‘Sweet Dreams’ delves into the heart and soul of Mexico exploring themes of love, life and death through the people they met and photographed. [Official Website]