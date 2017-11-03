First Call Out by Jen Davis

A physical transformation became the underlying theme of this series, which is what lead me away from myself. I began to make photographs of both female and male body builders whose identities are defined through the physical form of their bodies. Competitions are where I go to meet these women and men though I am not interested in photographing on stage, rather in environments surrounding the venue that can isolate the individual. In order to be competitive, these women must posses a certain type of subscribed beauty: tanned bodies, bedazzled bikini’s, stripper heels, a tons of make up and jewels, leaving little to no room for individuality.

Since the publication of my first monograph “Eleven Years,” I found that most of what I wanted to say in this self-portrait series had been said, and I was interested in taking a break from the intensity of looking at my own body.

I am amazed in the way that these women and men openly subject themselves as an object to be admired and sought after on stage. I am interested in examining this sub-cultures insecurities and psychologies, I cannot understand there intentions, but am curious to explore ones relationship to their own body, the role of beauty, narcissism, and what motivates this form of expression and scrutiny.

About Jen Davis

Jen Davis is a New York based photographer. For the past fourteen years she has been working on a series of Self-Portraits dealing with issues about beauty, identity, and body image.

She has also been exploring both men and women as subject, and is interested in investigating the idea of the relationship, both physical and psychological, with her camera. She received an MFA from Yale University School of Art in 2008, and BFA from Columbia College Chicago in 2002. Davis is represented by Lee Marks Fine Art and ClampArt. [Official Website]