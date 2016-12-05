Swee Oh ; Street Photography

The project presented in this article focuses on fine art and geometric street photography. In it we can see how Swee is drawn to lines, shapes, tones, patterns, and angles.

We see how she composes them to create a single frame story. Her vision for street photography is to integrate architecture with a human element.

The architecture in the background forms the stage upon which the human element is the actor. A specific person is not necessarily the main focus of the story, but represents the relationship between human presence and the surrounding built environment. This combination generates the narrative.

For Swee the difference between her purely architectural photography and her street photography is the challenge of combining layers and content in the frame. Key is the placement of foreground, middle ground and background elements without creating distractions that distract from and drown out that critical human element.

Light is important to her work as it creates the shadows and contrast which shape stories. It is what shows us her vision, perhaps creating a sense of mystery while at the same time teasing soul from the architecture. Dark and light negative space often dramatically change the mood and narrative of an image. It can reinforce both positive and negative emotions. Swee shoots in both color and black and white, depending on the mood and atmosphere she is looking to capture.

About Swee Oh

Swee Oh is an internationally acclaimed fine art photographer, based in San Francisco, California. She is originally from Malaysia. Her work is focused in her two favorite genres of photography – Architecture and Street Photography. Swee brings together her professional background in architecture with a keen artistic eye to create stunning architectural photographs that have won many prestigious awards. Her deep interest in people and places delivers insightful street photography and memorable street portraiture. In all of her photographs, whether architectural or street, Swee tells visual stories that both stir emotions and hold the viewer’s attention. Swee’s visual world is deeply influenced by how she uses light, form, shadows and textures in her work. [ Official Website]