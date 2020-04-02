 
 

AmericaB&WShotSuburbia by Thomas H.P. Jerusalem

We shot Suburbia in a smaller town in the Chicago Metropolitan area’s Western Suburbs. Pretty much the opposite of what you would expect doing a streetstyle shoot downtown Chicago.
Chicago suburbs during the day are usually pretty vacant streets, no people around or as “The Members” sang in their 1979 song: This is the sound of the Suburbs.

 Thomas H.P. Jerusalem of MUTE Photography is a Chicago based German photographer.  After living in Frankfurt, Germany and London, UK for several years, he relocated to Chicago, in 2004. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem is specialized in fashion and conceptual photography with a focus on magazine editorials and commercial work. His work has been published in the US and in international magazines including VOGUE Portugal, Italian VOGUE/PhotoVogue, FHM, ESTETICA, Dark Beauty, DODHO, Kaltblut. He is a PhotoVOGUE Gold Artist, and has been listed in the ONE LIFE 2012 Catalog and is represented by the prestigious New York agency Art+Commerce/VOGUE NYC and Motion Licensing, London UK and gallery represented with YELLOWKORNER and LemonFRAME.

His childhood during the Cold War in West Germany and his father’s over-sized NY Photo Academy books from the sixties influenced his style that emphasizes atmosphere and strong narrative. Thomas H.P. Jerusalem started his career with Street Photography and Photojournalism, both very expressive ways of photography that forged his distinctive sensitive approach.

His work includes dark romantic, high-fashion, avant-garde and vintage space-age fashion photography with an European touch. His models are often placed in surreal environments – devastated, displaced, out of the world. Their appearances eerie and edgy with rebel and punk influences. Often spiced with irony and sarcasm. But always with a strong meaning or statement. His photographs are strong and are telling stories. His portraits are capturing souls – not just faces.



