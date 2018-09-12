More than anything Street Photography is an attitude, it is an openness to being amazed by what comes your way, it is unlearning the habit of categorizing and dismissi the everyday as being ‘just the everyday’ and beginning to recognize that extraordinary, beautiful and subtle stories are occurring in front of you everyday of your life if you can see them.

I actually think you can be a Street Photographer without a camera and without making photographs; it is really just the more insecure Street Photographers like me that actually have to record and show off their ability to ‘see’.As a street photographer you must to be a “street animal” , to wander the streets watching, observing, hoping that something will occur before of you I don’t have preference of whom to photograph and since Street Photography is reactive and spontaneous, there is little to no time afforded to think or intellectualize, but I also look for those who seems like nobody will ever tell their story . There is only one subject in Street Photography: people, Street Photography concerns itself with Life, Humanity, everyday random moments, human interaction and because of that you are using small cameras, it’s less about photography and more about people and the life in the streets.Street Photography helps me understand the nature of my society and my place in it, it’s a lot about the place you live and the community around you, many people will say that more than Street Photography is a kind of art it’s an attitude.

About Amir Lavon

A 36 years old street and documentary photographer based in Afula, Israel, works on long term projects with focusing on race and social issues. Also an English teacher and photography teacher for special aids students and student at high risk communities in the education system.Learned for his P.E Degree in photography and new media in PCK Photo center College.Finished MED in English and special needs communities. Finish B/w photography and printing from creative photography school, TLV and culture photography in National geographic Israel. Most of my work is being done in the streets, telling the story of the simple man, the story of life and place.Lately started to learn photo therapy as a tool for a better life and Education.