Stefania Piccioni was born in Ascoli Piceno, Italia, November 9, 1970, who is the photographer daughter of a photographer father, She Graduate Diploma Photography in 1989 . Photography has been always Stefania’s work and passion. She development of this passion and in 2009, she finally jumped into the art of digital photography. Her shots captures the world as she feel it or imagine it. Her images are captured both in black and white and color creating timeless pictures of her imagination and desires. She had several group exhibitions In Italy: In 2014 she parteciped in the Thirth Biennale of Salento, Lecce. She won the thirth prize for Best photography in b/w ” Mille Modi Di essere Donna” Dream Factory Gallery, Milan 2014. She was selected in 2015 and 2016 editions of the Art Collective “In Contemporary Porcari 2016” – Special Mention sect. Photography 2016 -Porcari (LU) -) -2018 she exhibit in the city of photography, Senigallia, the Della Rovere fortress hosts a photographic exhibition dedicated to the annual acquisitions of the Archive, which since 2015 is located at the Musinf (Municipal Museum of Modern Art, Information and Photography of Senigallia.) The exhibition, organized by Prof. Giorgio Bonomi, offers a vast overview of the photographic self-portraits of Italian and foreign artists. Her Still life and Her self-portraits are part of the photographic archive Musinf- Senigallia (An). Her self Portrait are published in the art book on self-portrait by Giorgio Bonomi, edited Rubettino – Her photographs are part of collections public and private, are published on different Photo Magazine.