Stift Rein – The oldest active Cistercian monastery in the world by Mathias Kniepeiss

The monastery in South of Austria was built 1129. It has amazing facilities and rare treasure from different time periods.

The library contains more than 100.000 books, incunables and manuscripts.

The Archive contains more than 1000 deeds from the middle ages. It contains, among others, a calender table from Johannes Kepler and a original Luther bible from 1569. The basilica is one of the most beautiful and impressive churches in the world and has been build by Johann Georg Stengg between 1738 and 1766. The frescos has been painted by Josef Amonte. Stift Rein is called the cradle of Styria

About Mathias Kniepeiss

Mathias Kniepeiss was born in Graz, Austria and has been an expert designer and professional photographer since 2003. He has been working in the fields of sports, industry, portraits, reportage & commercial in over 50 countries of the world. He was team photographer of Red Bull

Racing in F1, host photographer of the Life Ball in Vienna and the Hahnenkamm Ski Race in Kitzbühel, personal photographer of Sebastian Vettel & Bill Clinton and had shootings with Quentin Tarantino, Bono & Prince Albert of Monaco. His pictures have been published in several magazines like Playboy, People Magazin, Vanity Fair, View and many more. Known under the pseudonym “Mateo Moém“, he creates artworks within scenarios of different time periods, a mix fusion of staged photography and digital painting. He won several awards like the “young artist of the year 2014” at Art Basel Miami, 4 awards at the PX3 in Paris 2015, the China International photography art gold award 2015 and 6 awards at the “FEP – photographer of the year award 2016” [Official Website]