Figures and Incidents by Elvira Kolerova

Elvira Kolerova is a Russian-born photographer who currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany.

She holds a master’s degree in American Studies from the Humboldt University of Berlin and is studying fine art photography at the moment.

In her ongoing photographic project with the working title “Figures and Incidents” (2016-2017) she explores the cinematic formula and the manipulative techniques of the probably least respected film genre ‒ the slasher film. By using the visual language of slasher movies combined with vivid colors, strong contrasts and often feeble light she creates a mysterious space with its tension and uncertainty, while every picture tells its own story. The not knowing of what is going on, what happened or what happens next is what slasher movies and this photographic project are all about. At the same time, the series reflects on loneliness, vulnerability and mortality of human beings.

Most of the works are staged photography inspired by the horror classics of the eighties and the photographer’s own nigtmares. The intriguing forms of expression, the creation of suspense and mysterious moments that never took place as well as the search for new photographic aesthetics is what fascinates the artist most in working at this series.[Official Website]

