The series “Easton Nights” began in late 2015 as an exercise in night photography, inspired mostly by the poetic shots of George Tice.

The exercise soon evolved into an obsession, not just with the night or night photography, but with stages and places which we all create and where we act every day. The night spotlights, isolates and minimalizes what we see; and stripped of its makers, our fabrications awake with an animism, which hypnotizes, fascinates and engages. It does not reveal the macabre often associated with the night, but a beauty and elegance of our man made environment. Sweaty Toyotas take precedent over Cadillacs; signs and poles lean in soft repose, and a plastic rubbish can takes on sculptural importance that would make R Mutt proud. Its’ geometry, complexity, and layers built on layers, are all intended to contain, protect and organize, while the street lighting spotlights our doors which seem as portals to other worlds. The scattered words act like endless Edward Ruscha paintings, sometimes humorous, sometimes serious, but always telling. It is a world painted with its own color wheel, visually rich and virtually endless; this is our creation.

Easton Nights is a story which grew from the unique and uncommon valley in which the city lies; and is told with theimages of unpeopled landscapes taken at night. Here, in the small hours, the world we see as mundane, cascades into dream. It is a story about Easton, a story about the Lehigh Valley, a story about Pennsylvania, and a story about small town America. Through hundred of hours, wandering the silent streets, Ydeen has interacted with our unseen worlds which present themselves, through his camera, as places which are at the same time surreal, romantic and magical, but also mere captures. The beauty is real, and a romantic mirror of ourselves. It is our story.

About Peter Ydeen

Peter Ydeen studied painting and sculpture at Virginia Tech, under Ray Kass, (BA), Brooklyn College under Alan D’Arcangelo, Phillip Pearlstien and Robert Henry, (MFA Fellowship) and at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture with visiting artists, Francesco Clemente, Judy Pfaff, William Wegman, Mark Di Suvero and others. After studies, Peter made his way in a variety of jobs, includingset construction, lighting, illustrations, architectural modelingand drafting for stage, advertising and film. Later, after marrying his wife Mei li in 1991, they opened a gallery, Arts du Monde, in New York City selling African, Chinese and Tibetan sculpture. Since 2011, Peter has living in Easton, Pennsylvania and concentrating on photography where he is able to use the many years spent learning to see. [Official Website]