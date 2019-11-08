 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AmericaCityEaston Nights by Peter Ydeen

The series “Easton Nights” began in late 2015 as an exercise in night photography, inspired mostly by the poetic shots of George Tice. The exercise soon evolved into an obsession, not just with the night or night photography.
70015 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The series “Easton Nights” began in late 2015 as an exercise in night photography, inspired mostly by the poetic shots of George Tice.

The exercise soon evolved into an obsession, not just with the night or night photography, but with stages and places which we all create and where we act every day. The night spotlights, isolates and minimalizes what we see; and stripped of its makers, our fabrications awake with an animism, which  hypnotizes, fascinates and engages. It does not reveal the macabre often associated with the night, but a beauty and elegance of our man made environment.  Sweaty Toyotas take precedent over Cadillacs; signs and poles lean in soft repose, and a plastic rubbish can takes on sculptural importance that would make R Mutt proud.  Its’ geometry, complexity, and layers built on layers, are all intended to contain, protect and organize, while the street lighting spotlights our doors which seem as portals to other worlds. The scattered words act like endless Edward Ruscha paintings, sometimes humorous, sometimes serious, but always telling. It is a world painted with its own color wheel, visually rich and virtually endless; this is our creation.

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights is a story which grew from the unique and uncommon valley in which the city lies; and is told with theimages of unpeopled landscapes taken at night. Here, in the small hours, the world we see as mundane, cascades into dream.  It is a story about Easton, a story about the Lehigh Valley, a story about Pennsylvania, and a story about small town America. Through hundred of hours, wandering the silent streets, Ydeen has interacted with our unseen worlds which present themselves, through his camera, as places which are at the same time surreal, romantic and magical, but also mere captures. The beauty is real, and a romantic mirror of ourselves.  It is our story.

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

About Peter Ydeen

Peter Ydeen studied painting and sculpture at Virginia    Tech, under Ray Kass, (BA), Brooklyn College under Alan D’Arcangelo, Phillip Pearlstien and Robert Henry, (MFA Fellowship) and at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture with visiting artists, Francesco Clemente, Judy Pfaff, William Wegman, Mark Di Suvero and others. After studies, Peter made his way in a variety of jobs, includingset construction, lighting, illustrations, architectural modelingand drafting for stage, advertising and film. Later, after marrying his wife Mei li in 1991, they opened a gallery, Arts du Monde, in New York City selling African, Chinese and Tibetan sculpture. Since 2011, Peter has living in Easton, Pennsylvania and concentrating on photography where he is able to use the many years spent learning to see. [Official Website]

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen

Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen
Easton Nights | Peter Ydeen



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
St.Pauli by Manuel Armenis

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA