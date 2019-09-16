My name is Alexandre De Melas, I come from Metz in France, I am 27 and I am a photographer and filmmaker. Since my young days I have always been passionate by cinema. After graduating from high school as a cinema student I went to several film schools like the IAD in Belgium and the Ecole de la Cité in Paris created by Luc Besson.

I lived in Paris for 4 years and I worked on movies such as « Le secret de la chambre noire » by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, « Valerian and the city of a thousand planets » and « Lucy » by Luc Besson. I directed few short films of my own and I learned photography.

I am a self-taught photographer which is to me like making a movie it is all about telling stories with my heart. I really started photography on a road trip in Iceland. I discovered nature and wildlife photography. Wildlife photography is to me the most difficult and rewarding type of photography because the animals are so unpredictable. I feel so lucky when I finally have the shot. I always feel like nature is giving me a present when a beautiful scene occurs.

I have feature film studies but nature photography opened my eyes on documentary genre.In October 2017 I went to New Zealand for almost a year of road trip and it was a great opportunity for me to shoot a nature and wildlife series about the country and its endemic species.Now I am working as a filmmaker and photographer back in France but with serious tendencies to travel wherever I can with my camera.