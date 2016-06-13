Asia | Conceptual    1481 Views  

Soliloquy by Kazunori Nagashima

soliloquy_01

The independent modern woman is described in tones of perceptively lyrical and surreal feeling throughout the series, with the mood of the central character filling the air.

Each photograph encourages a sense of space, context and story. The cool and warmth of the furniture touched by the character shape accents which subtly stimulate the viewer’s sense of intuition. The effects of multiple exposure or post-production do not go beyond the photographic range, and are used to pass on her absentminded feeling, her presence and illusions. The fiber between her consciousness and unconsciousness, or her mood of purpose and apathy, are captured by the title “soliloquy”, the photos showing a modern woman taking herself in.

The fiber between her consciousness and unconsciousness, or her mood of purpose and apathy, are captured by the title “soliloquy”, the photos showing a modern woman taking herself in. [Official Website]

soliloquy_02

soliloquy_03

soliloquy_04 soliloquy_05 soliloquy_06 soliloquy_07 soliloquy_08 soliloquy_09

soliloquy_10

soliloquy_11 soliloquy_12 soliloquy_13 soliloquy_14 soliloquy_15 soliloquy_16 soliloquy_17 soliloquy_18 soliloquy_19

soliloquy_20

