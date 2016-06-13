Soliloquy by Kazunori Nagashima

Each photograph encourages a sense of space, context and story. The cool and warmth of the furniture touched by the character shape accents which subtly stimulate the viewer’s sense of intuition. The effects of multiple exposure or post-production do not go beyond the photographic range, and are used to pass on her absentminded feeling, her presence and illusions. The fiber between her consciousness and unconsciousness, or her mood of purpose and apathy, are captured by the title “soliloquy”, the photos showing a modern woman taking herself in.

