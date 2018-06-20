B&W | Street | Western Europe  | 379 Views

Small Pieces of Peace by Georg Worecki

Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki

The “Small Pieces of Peace” were taken in Germany & Luxembourg. Today these countries should really represent exemplarily the creation of models for a culture of peace. 

Peace = absence of violence 

This means: Life in an atmosphere of peace, in which personal attitudes, patterns of beliefs, behaviors & styles have been overcome, which justify the use of violence in all human fields of activity. Peace is not a condition, but a process of decreasing violence & increasing justice.

This means: Every country, every human community has to redefine the “Roadmap of Peace” in ever new nuances every day, because peace is always in danger & conditions once achieved are reversible. [Official Website]

Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki

Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
Small Pieces of Peace | Georg Worecki
