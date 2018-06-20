Small Pieces of Peace by Georg Worecki

This means: Life in an atmosphere of peace, in which personal attitudes, patterns of beliefs, behaviors & styles have been overcome, which justify the use of violence in all human fields of activity. Peace is not a condition, but a process of decreasing violence & increasing justice.

This means: Every country, every human community has to redefine the "Roadmap of Peace" in ever new nuances every day, because peace is always in danger & conditions once achieved are reversible.