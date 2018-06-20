B&W | Conceptual | Eastern Europe  | 520 Views

Ego & Fear by KireevArt

Ego & Fear | KireevArt

Presented series of works “Ego & Fear” is first in new conceptual cycle “Imago”. 

 Through authentic artistic images created by my imagination in this new fine art cycle, I touch upon the theme of human essence. In Fairy-tale and from a part of surrealistic manner, this story narrates about different facets of the nature of a person, vice and virtue. 

ABOUT KIREEVART

KireevArt (Artiom Kireev) is acknowledged as one of the most professional and successful Belarusian photographers in fashion industry. Artiom Kireev proved himself to be a gifted specialist by declaring the personal approach as the main priority in his career. Artiom belongs to the rare to meet type of photographers who always reach a feeling of sophistication and intelligence in their works.

All the KireevArt’s works combine versatile types and styles in photography. The author’s personal approach is concentrated on revelation of fairy tale fine arts images by showing ordinary people in imperceptible locations on his own stylistic manners. Has behind shoulders experience more than 1000 various shoots projects & more then 9 years very intensive work practice. Artiom is distinguished by his skills of making commercial projects of any level of complexity in short terms, while maintaining the high-quality level. Talent and die-hard dedication makes him one of the most professional young specialists in his area on the territory of Ex-Soviet Union. [Official Website]

Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
Ego & Fear | KireevArt
