My name is Mariëtte Aernoudts and since 9 years I am a self thought photographer / imagemaker. Most of my portraits are from children or young people and always in colour.
Most of my portraits are from children or young people and always in colour. I work very intuitive and during a shoot my ideas are becoming unstoppable. Except my portraits I create my own imaginary world using my storytelling images. I try to soften the realistic life. I am always looking for renewal, with my own feelings which I want to connect in my photos. I received several dutch prizes and in 2018 I won an award in SIPA contest Siena Italy. Last February one of my photos was nominated for the Sony World Photography awards. [Official Website]

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography
Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Mariëtte Aernoudts | Fine art photography

Latest Stories

